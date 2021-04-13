ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.25. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 253,239 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $91.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 374,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

