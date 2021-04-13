ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of MT opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after acquiring an additional 151,541 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,837,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 215,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

