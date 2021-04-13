Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $38.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

