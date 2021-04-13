Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price increased by Barclays from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of ARES opened at $55.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $59.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $47,541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 354,435 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $9,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,393,000 after purchasing an additional 189,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 169,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

