Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $231,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,739 shares of company stock worth $20,839,544. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $314.01 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $326.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.