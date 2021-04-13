Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

In related news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,064 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,140. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

