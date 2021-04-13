Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after acquiring an additional 943,012 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,357. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $249,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $9,024,140. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

