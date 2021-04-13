Arweave (AR) Price Hits $26.74

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $892.97 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $26.74 or 0.00042216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00015068 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

