Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Given New $1.85 Price Target at Desjardins

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from $2.00 to $1.85 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 153.42% from the stock’s previous close.

AOTVF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 211,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,751. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Ascot Resources has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.28.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

