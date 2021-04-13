Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Given New $1.85 Price Target at Desjardins

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from $2.00 to $1.85 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 153.42% from the stock’s previous close.
AOTVF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 211,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,751. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Ascot Resources has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.28.
About Ascot Resources
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.