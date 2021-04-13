ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 9,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASMVY opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

