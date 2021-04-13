Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Acquires 2,060 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 23.2% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $214.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,775. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $214.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

