AstraZeneca (AZN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) recently:
- 4/12/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 3/22/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £100 ($130.65) to £102 ($133.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.
- 2/24/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 2/23/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/18/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
AZN traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,167 ($93.64). 1,618,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,671.91. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.
