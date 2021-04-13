Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.88. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

