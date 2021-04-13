Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Athena Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs project that consists of 140 unpatented claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

