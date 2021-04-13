Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Fernando Elias Ganoza Sells 88,000 Shares

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,557,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$934,200.

Fernando Elias Ganoza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atico Mining alerts:

On Thursday, April 8th, Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 140,000 shares of Atico Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$77,000.00.

ATY opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. Atico Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$65.47 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.