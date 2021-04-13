Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 13th

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:ACAHU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 13th. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09.
About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. Unit
