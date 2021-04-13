Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $120.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $627.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after buying an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,817,000 after buying an additional 1,055,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

