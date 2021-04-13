Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 74,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.