AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Cut by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

T opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

