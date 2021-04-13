Auto 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.49 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Auto has a market capitalization of $55.89 million and approximately $15.49 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $3,827.77 or 0.06054462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00055994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00085440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.72 or 0.00638570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00038668 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

