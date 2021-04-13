Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.15

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.15 and traded as high as $38.02. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 665,373 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.36 million, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

