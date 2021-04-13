AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler began coverage on AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of RCEL opened at $20.59 on Monday. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $445.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

