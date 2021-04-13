Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 53,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avnet by 270.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 195,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Avnet by 28.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $43.70.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.