Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in March

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AWLCF remained flat at $$0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. Awilco Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. Awilco Drilling PLC was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

