B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 2,572 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,764,000 after buying an additional 68,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,074,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,787 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTLT stock opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $127.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.92.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,563 shares of company stock worth $8,079,251. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

