B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 692.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.42.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.30.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

