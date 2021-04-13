B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 191.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 167.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,085,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $314.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.53. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $128,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,839,544. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

