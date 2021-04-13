Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIDU. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $215.77. 224,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,924,176. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.10 and a 200-day moving average of $202.47. Baidu has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $2,173,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 546,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

