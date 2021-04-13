Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 65,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,228. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 63,218 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 84,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

