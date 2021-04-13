Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.85

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Separately, Hapoalim Securities raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

