BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BankFinancial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.60. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BankFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

