BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BankUnited has raised its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

