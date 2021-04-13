Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $41.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
Baozun stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.