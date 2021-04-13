Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $41.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Baozun stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

