Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $224.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

