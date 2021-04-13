Barclays Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 14,999 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,881% compared to the average volume of 167 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 3,567,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

