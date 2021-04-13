BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 87,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BCE by 1,053.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 258,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 235,871 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in BCE by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,263 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

