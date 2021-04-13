Beetle Coin Trading Up 32.5% Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $642,676.31 and approximately $511,961.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 261,594,514 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.