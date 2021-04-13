Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of BFSA stock opened at €59.10 ($69.53) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.16. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €24.55 ($28.88) and a fifty-two week high of €61.70 ($72.59).

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

