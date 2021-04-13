BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BGMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 2,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,877. BG Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
BG Medicine Company Profile
Further Reading: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for BG Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.