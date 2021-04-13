BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BGMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 2,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,877. BG Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Get BG Medicine alerts:

BG Medicine Company Profile

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for BG Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.