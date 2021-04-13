BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 81,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,801,053 shares.The stock last traded at $58.61 and had previously closed at $58.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

