BIKI (BIKI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.96 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, BIKI has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. BIKI has a market capitalization of $19.54 million and $1.96 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can now be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00053131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00083901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.00626093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032439 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00037959 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

