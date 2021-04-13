Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Update

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNVIF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,532. Binovi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.

Binovi Technologies Corp. develops and commercializes visual and neuro-cognitive processing products, and hardware and software for diagnosing and remediating visual perception disorders in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Binovi Touch, a tool for vision therapy and vision training; Binovi Pro, which allows doctors/trainers to manage various aspects of patient/athlete's vision training regimens, track progress, and plan and assign protocols; Binovi Coach, a tool that allows users to complete their assigned activities through clear multimedia guidance; and Binovi Academy, an educational hub.

