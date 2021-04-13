Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNVIF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,532. Binovi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.

Binovi Technologies Company Profile

Binovi Technologies Corp. develops and commercializes visual and neuro-cognitive processing products, and hardware and software for diagnosing and remediating visual perception disorders in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Binovi Touch, a tool for vision therapy and vision training; Binovi Pro, which allows doctors/trainers to manage various aspects of patient/athlete's vision training regimens, track progress, and plan and assign protocols; Binovi Coach, a tool that allows users to complete their assigned activities through clear multimedia guidance; and Binovi Academy, an educational hub.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Binovi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binovi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit