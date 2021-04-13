Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.29

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as low as $5.05. Biomerica shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 134,289 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of -0.47.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Biomerica by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

