BitBall Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 49.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,243.30 or 1.00021891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00125982 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001116 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005893 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

