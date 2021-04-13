Bitcoin 2 Market Capitalization Achieves $15.48 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $15.48 million and $54.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

