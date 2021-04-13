Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $14.86 billion and approximately $5.35 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $794.20 or 0.01256280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,218.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.00501890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00064193 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001880 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,707,506 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

