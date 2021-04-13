BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $16.59.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
