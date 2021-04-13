BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
BKT stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
