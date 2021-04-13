BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 160,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period.

NYSE:MCA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,729. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

