BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $890.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $890.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.91.

Shares of BLK traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $805.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,739. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $440.00 and a twelve month high of $810.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $734.26 and its 200-day moving average is $694.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

